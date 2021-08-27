If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DERRY, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Stella Willett Rojas, 63, born and raised in Bisbee, Arizona, currently of Derry, New Hampshire, and Amesbury, Massachusetts, from 1980 to 2017. Stella passed away Tuesday August 24, 2021, at Parkland Medical Center in Derry, after a period of declining health. Stella was born October 18, 1957 in Bisbee, Arizona and was a daughter of the late Matias and Frances (Qúen) Rojas. She attended Bisbee schools and was a graduate of Bisbee High, Class of 1976.
Stella had been employed as a nursing assistant and home health aid for many years. She was a kind and caring person who was ready to help anyone in need. She enjoyed find-a-word puzzles and loved old television shows, especially westerns. Stella was a passionate collector of Roosters and loved her cat, Bella. She will forever be remembered for her love of her family.
Stella is survived by her husband of 37 years, Daniel R. Willett, of Derry; two sons, Stephen and Robert Willett, both of Derry; two brothers, Alfred Rojas of Bisbee, Arizona and Albert Rojas of Douglas, Arizona; her three sisters, Sally Rojas of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Jenny Charvez of Bisbee, Arizona and Francine Powers of Tucson, Arizona; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be planned by the family for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to; the National Alliance for Mental Illness, www.naminh.org. or mail to: NAMI, New Hampshire, 85 North State Street Concord, New Hampshire 03301. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry, New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.