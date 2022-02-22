PHOENIX — Stephanie Catherine Kaiser, 63, a former resident of the Bisbee area, passed away on February 13th in Phoenix, Arizona. Stephanie was a passionate fighter for justice with a deep love of the natural world. Growing up in North Merrick on Long Island, New York, Stephanie surrounded herself with animals—a dog, cats, rabbits, a turtle, even snakes—and was fascinated by insects. She had a special affection for praying mantises and an uncanny ability to find them in the most unlikely places.
Stephanie graduated high school at Calhoun High School in North Merrick, New York where she insisted on taking auto shop and wood shop, one of the first girls to do so. She turned down a scholarship to Hofstra University and followed a teacher’s advice to “not let school get in the way of your education”. With her newly found independence, she traveled alone on many adventures including a solo hitch-hiking trip to explore Mexico.
Another adventure had her traveling alone from New York to California with the intention of staying. There, she took advantage of her artistic capability and started her own business, A Good Sign, designing and hand painting signs for local businesses. Many of her unique and beautiful signs are still in use. Stephanie found time to volunteer for a women’s crisis center, protest nuclear power, and travel to Big Mountain in the Four Corners to help fight mining expansion into Navajo and Hopi lands. She started law school, but a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis prevented her from finishing.
After a few years in Washington State, Stephanie moved to Bisbee, Arizona and purchased land with a good friend. Sadly, her dream of building a home and living independently on her land never happened. The Multiple Sclerosis progressed quickly. Her health continued to deteriorate until she became extremely dependent on the aid of those around her. When her body failed her and took away her physical freedom, she spent her days listening to music, staying on top of current events, and talking and texting with friends and family, all with the help of her new friends Siri and Alexa. But MS never took away her independent, feisty spirit. She will be remembered as courageous and creative, curious for knowledge, and with a sharp and irreverent sense of humor.
Stephanie is predeceased by parents William Kenneth Kaiser and Virginia Jeannette Kaiser, and sister Lisa Kaiser, who passed away when she was only 9. She is survived by her brother Bruce Kaiser of Long Island, New York and many cousins.
In honor of Stephanie, please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.