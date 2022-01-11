Stephanie Cleveland (Whiting) Fuller, 67

HUACHUCA CITY — Stephanie was born 14 November 1954 in Port Chester, New York, to Chester (Chet) Whiting and Virginia (Jenny) Whiting. She graduated from Ganesha High in Pomona, California, in 1972. She went on to CalPoly-Pomona in California where she met Charles Fuller. They were married 26 August 1973. They moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia in 1976 until job opportunities took them back to California in 1980. They moved to Colorado in 1995, opened a Real Estate office maintained for 20 years and finished raising three of their children to adulthood. In 2005, Stephanie and Charles opened their home permanently through adoption to a young girl, Anna. In 2012, Stephanie and Charles moved to Huachuca City to be closer to their oldest child and the rest of their children followed not too long after.
Stephanie was very active in her church life. She attended Redeemer Lutheran Church in Upland, California, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delta, Colorado, and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona. She worked in the Sierra Vista church office as a secretary from 2019 until she passed away. She recently was made a school board member for the Tombstone Unified School District.
Stephanie is survived by her loving husband: Charles Fuller of Huachuca City, Arizona, three sons: Quentin (Kim) Fuller and Taggart Fuller of Huachuca City, Arizona, Leland (Victoria) Fuller of Sierra Vista, AZ, two daughters: Hannah (Jonathan) Harms of Douglas, Arizona, and Anna Fuller of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Stephanie is survived by 15 grandchildren, a niece, and her older brother: Peter (Jan) Whiting of Anacortes, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson.
Visitation: January 12, 2022 at Hatfield Funeral Home 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Service: January 13, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Sierra Vista 10:00 AM. Interment: January 13, 2022 at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery (Buffalo Soldier Trail Sierra Vista) 12:00 PM