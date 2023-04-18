SIERRA VISTA—Our beautiful mom Stephany (Cole) Levesque, 87, of Sierra Vista, passed away on April 14, 2023 at home surrounded by family.

She was born on September 3, 1935 to the late Duane and Lottie (Aiken) Cole in Newport, Vermont. Mom lived in North Troy Vermont until her graduation from North Troy High School. She then went on to attend the Salem School of Nursing. During her time as a nursing student, she helped deliver a baby during Hurricane Edna (without electricity).

Tags