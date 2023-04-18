SIERRA VISTA—Our beautiful mom Stephany (Cole) Levesque, 87, of Sierra Vista, passed away on April 14, 2023 at home surrounded by family.
She was born on September 3, 1935 to the late Duane and Lottie (Aiken) Cole in Newport, Vermont. Mom lived in North Troy Vermont until her graduation from North Troy High School. She then went on to attend the Salem School of Nursing. During her time as a nursing student, she helped deliver a baby during Hurricane Edna (without electricity).
During the polio epidemic, she assisted in the care of patients in iron lungs. One night the hospital lost power and she, as well as all of the students, reported to the polio ward to manually pump iron lungs until electricity was restored.
Also during her training, Mom went on a blind date where she met her future husband, Raymond Levesque. The first date was on a Friday at Salem Willows, Dad asked her to marry him on Sunday. She told him she would have to “think about it” and said “yes” on Monday. They were married in June of 1955 until Dad’s passing on October 13, 2009.
As Dad was in the Army and Civil Service, Mom supported his career and moved frequently around the world while raising their five children. Our family moved to Sierra Vista in 1973 where Mom resided until her death.
She supported all extracurricular and school activities of her five children while working. Mom’s career encompassed multiple positions in the medical field to include a Ward Clerk at the Sierra Vista Community Hospital, the Secretary for Surgery at the Raymond W. Bliss Army Hospital, with her final position at Cochise Eye and Laser.
While researching her genealogy she found an ancestor who was beheaded in Edinburgh, Scotland in the 1400s and an ancestor who fought in the American Revolution. Mom was a proud member of the Tombstone Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was such a loving mom, Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great Nana to five children, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Mom was happiest in the presence of her family. She had a love for life and enjoyed traveling, especially to Honolulu, Hawaii.
Mom was a loving mom to her children Raymond Jr. (Cindi) Levesque of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Gregory Levesque, of Durango, Colorado; Linda (Raymond (deceased)) Sedillos of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Douglas Levesque (deceased); and William (Pamela) Levesque of Portland Oregon. She was a loving Nana to Michelle (Brendan) Henretta of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Christopher Levesque of Tucson Arizona; Justin Levesque (deceased(Allison)); Dale (Tammy) Levesque of Gilbert, Arizona; Bret (Ryan) Levesque of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Brian Levesque of Tucson, Arizona; Alexa (Gabriel) Staples of Sierra Vista, Arizona; Douglas Levesque of Portland, Oregon; and Bridget Levesque of Portland Oregon. Mom was a loving Great-Nana to Jasmine (Skyler) Creech of Wasilla Alaska; Angel Mariconde (Chris) of Bloomington, Indiana; Ayden Springer, Sadie Levesque, Justin Cole Levesque, Savanna Levesque, Maddox Levesque, Dax Henretta, Liam Levesque, Peyton Staples, Scarlett Levesque, Austin Scott, Parker Staples, Odin Scott, Simon Staples, and August Levesque. She was a loving Great-Great Nana to Michael and Jethro Creech.
Mom was preceded in death by our Dad, Raymond Warren Levesque Sr.; her parents, Duane and Lottie Cole; her brother Winfield Cole; her son, Douglas Levesque; her grandson Justin Levesque; and her son-in-law Raymond Sedillos, Sr.
We would like to thank the staff of Valor Hospice for the compassionate treatment of Mom during her final months, especially Chris and Juanita.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, 10:00 AM at the Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, Sierra Vista, Arizona, with Father Mike Martinez, officiating. Mom will be laid to rest with Dad during a private interment at a later date in the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery.