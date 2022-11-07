Stephen Cobb, 68

SIERRA VISTA — Stephen Cobb, better known as Woody, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, October 31, 2022. Woody was born to Cecil and Athelin Cobb, on July 1, 1954, in Okinawa Japan. He moved to his beloved Sierra Vista in 1956 with his family. Woody graduated from Buena High School in 1972 and left with his lifelong friend Dave Grotts to attend Denver Automotive and Diesel College.

Upon graduation, Woody returned to Sierra Vista where he met his wife, Lynn (aka Glendalynn) on November 16, 1976. Woody and Lynn were married on July 3, 1977. In April 1978, Woody opened his own automotive shop, Woody's Certified Auto Techs. He was in business for over 20 years, before retiring.

