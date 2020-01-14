Stephen F. Wagner Jr., 84

SIERRA VISTA–Stephen F. Wagner Jr. (1935-2020), was called to Heaven on Saturday, January 11, in the presence of friends and family.

He was a resident of Sierra Vista for almost 50 years. Stephen was the winner of several civilian medals and awards with 32 years of service to the United States Government and working 33 years in different countries. He was a graduate of ASU and a member of the ATO Fraternity. He was an amateur radio operator since childhood.

Stephen is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy June and their son Stephen. He is survived by his son, Daniel; daughter-in-laws, Sondra and Mary; and grandson Kyle.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home. A private interment will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite animal rescue or humane society in Stephen’s honor would be appreciated.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Wagner, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries