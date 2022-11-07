Stephen Francis Nowinsky, 87

BENSON — Stephen Francis Nowinsky was born in Boston, Massachusetts December 31, 1934 to Stephen Josef Nowinsky and Josephine Ferdinand Nowinsky. He was the third of seven children. Growing up Stephen wanted to be a Doctor but instead at the age of 17 he enlisted with the United States Army in 1952. Stephen served in the United States Army for 20 years until he retired as a First Sergeant in 1973. He served in two foreign wars: the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Vietnam where he earned four bronze stars for his service. Stephen was a member of the 101st Airborne and the 187th Airborne Rakkasans. After retiring in 1973 he lived between Arizona and Colorado finally settling in Benson, Arizona in 1990 where he lived the remainder of his days with his wife Lillian. They met on a Greyhound bus while on leave in 1958 and were married in a short time later on March 8, 1958 and a year later had their first of three children Thor Michael Nowinsky 1959, James Joseph Nowinsky 1961 and Venus Dianne Nowinsky (Padia) 1964.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, and his son James Joseph Nowinsky of Benson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Lillian F. Nowinsky of Benson, Arizona, his son Thor Michael Nowinsky of Safford Arizona and Daughter Venus Dianne Nowinsky (Padia) of Benson, Arizona. Stephen is also succeeded by 10 beautiful grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He is being interred at Southwestern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista on November 10th, 2022 at noon.