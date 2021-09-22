SIERRA VISTA — Stephen Lester Paul of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, a few weeks before his 87th birthday. He is remembered as Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Mom’s Sweetheart, Mr. Paul, and Steve.
Steve was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on October 6, 1934, to Lester Joseph Paul and Genevieve Burton (Stephens) Paul. He spent most of his youth in DeSoto, Missouri, working for his father at the local bowling alley, lettering in baseball, football, basketball and track, and participating in Boy Scouts. He hiked Philmont Scout Ranch as a Scout, and enjoyed doing it again with his son, T.J. almost fifty years later. He fondly remembers moving via train to Seattle during the second world war; roaming through the woods and neighborhoods in and near St. Louis with his many cousins as a child, and playing football his senior year, when DeSoto went undefeated.
Steve served in the Navy, the Army, and the Navy and Army reserves. He also worked with ROTC at Southwest Missouri State College, and in Civil Service as an auditor for the 11th Signal Brigade. He retired as Chief of Internal Review at Fort Huachuca in January of 1995, after 40 years of combined service with the Army and Navy as a sailor, soldier, and civilian.
He is survived by Corien, his devoted wife of 63 years; as well as his son: TJ Paul (Alice) of Marana; daughters: Kriss Hagerl (Bill) of Sierra Vista; Kim Slezak (Gerald) of Milligan, Nebraska, and Jamie Paul of Flagstaff; grandchildren: Brian Gruhn (Emily) of Kittery, Maine, Amber Berg (Matt) of Naples, Florida, Ella, Isaac and Nikola Paul of Marana; great grandson: Roan Gruhn Skinner of Kittery; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Boyer.
Steve was an active member of the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ for more than 45 years. He served in many leadership positions, from moderator and treasurer to chief chaperone, photographer, and right-hand-man while Corien served as Youth Director from 1988 - 2003. He was a leader in boy and cub scout groups with TJ and Brian, Coached Ponytail Softball with all his daughters, and coached soccer and T-ball with T.J. and Jamie. He volunteered with AARP, doing taxes after retirement, and (to the surprise of his children) also began to very occasionally bake cake and cookies for the family. He was an avid reader, fisherman, bowler, jig-saw-puzzler, and ice-cream-consumer.
Friends and family are invited to share in a Celebration of Life on Monday, September 27th, at 10:30 AM at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ located at 240 North Highway 90 (behind Target).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be sent to Sierra Vista Community UCC. Arrangements are being directed by Hatfield Funeral Home. Stephen will be interred privately at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.