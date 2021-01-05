Stephen Norris Alexander, Sr, 71

SAN SIMON — Stephen Norris Alexander, Sr, 71, passed away on December 29, 2020 in San Simon, Arizona. He was the husband of Debra Kay Alexander. They shared 36 wonderful years together.

Born in El Paso, Texas, he was the son of Norris B. Alexander and Thelma Lue Alexander.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his seven children – Stephen Alexander, Jr, Jamie Vigil, Naomi Hall, Dawn Cole, Michael Alexander, Morgen Alexander, and Darla Shield; his seventeen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be on January 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S, Roy, Utah 84067, with internment at the Hooper City Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 12:30 p.m. to the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donate to your local food bank in his honor. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Local arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

