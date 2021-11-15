Stephen ‘Steve’ Baker, 61

WHETSTONE — Stephen “Steve” Baker was born August 26, 1960 to Magdalen Olheiser-Allen and received his heavenly wings on September 23, 2021. A life gone too soon, Steve was known and loved by many. On any given day you would find him helping anyone who needed it, tinkering on anything that had moving parts (he could fix anything!), building whatever he would put his mind to, including his last project of building a pontoon boat out of a recycled handicap ramp and other recycled materials. With, of course, the help of many friends and project supervisor/neighbor/friend, Ted, and just LIVING life to the fullest. Steve enjoyed fishing, collecting rocks and old bottles, gardening, reading and spending time with friends. From a 10 year long game of Dominos with his friend Dale aka 'Mouse' to swapping stories with his friend Darryl aka 'Rat' to scrapping metal and hanging out with his friend/brother Mark; these are the things that he loved and gave him life and time with those closest to him. Steve proudly served in the Military and embraced and loved our Country, The Constitution and our Freedoms.
Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Magdalen Allen, stepfather, Ray Allen and brother, James (Jim) Baker. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle, granddaughters: Hannah and Erin, niece Stephanie, brother, Wesley, sisters: Peggy and Brenda, and multiple nieces, grand nieces, nephews, grand nephews and one great grand nephew.
Funeral Service time and location will be sent directly to friends and family. If you would like to attend Steve's service please email stephanie.reyna789@gmail.com.