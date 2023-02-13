TOMBSTONE— Stephen “Steve” Schmidt, 67, of Tombstone, Arizona, passed away on February 08, 2023. Steve was born in Tokyo, Japan to Walter H. Schmidt Jr. and Donna Caton Schmidt. Since his father was in the Army they moved multiple times, but Steve’s favorite place growing up was Hawaii. He spent his high school years in Hawaii where he enjoyed football, wrestling, surfing, and climbing coconut trees.
In 1973 his father was transferred to Arizona, and Steve met his soulmate, Adelina “Addie” Martinez. Steve and Addie married in 1976 and had two children, Stephanie and Leland. Tombstone was home for Steve, he not only owned multiple businesses but served as a council member, on the Planning and Zoning Committee, a lifetime member of the Free Masons, and as Mayor. Although Steve was a man of few words, his genuine care and concern for others always shone through. He was very loved and will be missed by many people.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Addie; his children Stephanie (Curtis) Wilkins, and Leland (Melinda) Schmidt; his Grandchildren: Curtis (Chloe) Wilkins Jr., Lecia Wilkins, Triniti Schmidt, Violet Schmidt, Amelia Schmidt, and great grandson: Rusty Wilkins. He is also survived by his brother and sister; Walter H. (Margie) Schmidt III and Kymberlei Schmidt.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of life, which will be held at noon on February 20, 2023, at Johnny Ringo’s Bar.