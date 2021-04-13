Steve Andrew Whitecotton, 68

HEREFORD — Steve A. Whitecotton, 68, of Hereford died Thursday afternoon, April 8, 2021. Steve, son of the late Bennie H. and Betty S. (Mobley) Whitecotton was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on November 14, 1952.
Raised in Keiser, Arkansas, he was a 1971 graduate of Rivercrest High School and attended Arkansas Tech University. In 1973, Steve joined the United States Air Force and proudly served his country for 15 years attaining the rank of Technical Sergeant before transferring to the Army in 1988, serving for 10 years. He was a Gulf War Veteran, serving with the First Armor Division and retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2.
Steve enjoyed riding his motorcycle, had his pilot's license, enjoyed scuba diving as a Master Diver, tinkering in his shop on projects, and working on his "farm". His smile and laughter will be missed by everyone who knew and loved him, especially those closest.
Steve is survived by his daughter, Heather R. Villanueva, his grandchildren: Bella and HD Villanueva, a brother, Todd Whitecotton, a sister, Judy Griffin, a nephew, Philip Griffin, his former wife and friend Pam Whitecotton and "adopted son" George Hargon II and his family.
Committal services with Military Honors will be held at the Chapel of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista. Date and time will follow when arrangements are complete.
