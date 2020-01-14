Steve Noreen, 70
BISBEE—On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Steve Noreen of Bisbee, Arizona passed away at age 70. Steve was born in the Bay Area to Carl and Calla Noreen. He was preceded in death by his brother, Craig, and sister, Leah.
Steve’s love for travel and adventure began young when he attended a year of high school and lived in Italy with his uncle. In his 20s, Steve spent over a year traveling through the Middle East, Southern Asia, and Eastern Europe.
When Steve returned to the U.S., he worked in boat yards and built custom redwood furniture in Monterey, California. Both of these things, sailing and woodwork, later became his hobbies and some of the ways he spent time with family and friends. Steve had many fond memories of living in Monterey, one of which was being with his stepson, Lee. It was also there that he bought and restored a Cheoy Lee 40 sailboat and enjoyed life on the water in the Monterey Bay area.
Steve joined the Monterey Fire Department in 1975 and worked as a firefighter and EMT. He was also a firefighter with the Pacific Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Ultimately, Steve shared his passion by working as an EMT instructor at the Monterey Peninsula College and as a mobile EMT instructor along the Monterey coast.
After retiring, Steve moved to Bisbee, Arizona in 1994 to be with his family: Jean, Ryan, and Rebecca. He shared his love of travel with them, and together they spent months exploring Costa Rica and living life on the beach in Playa Avellanas. Steve and his wife, Jean, built their dream home in Bisbee where Steve was up each morning long before the rest of the family – drinking his morning cup of coffee, reading a book, walking a carrot down to the neighboring horses, riding his motorcycle out for a morning swim at the local pool, or heading to the town’s tennis courts where friends awaited him.
An avid tennis player, Steve was one of the founders of the Bisbee Community Tennis Association and served as the association’s Vice President. He was a fan of the professional game, and his speed, intensity, love of the game, and most of all, his sense of humor, will be hugely missed by the tennis community. He enjoyed teaching kids and coached for several years at Bisbee’s free summer tennis camp.
Steve was generally a quiet, thoughtful man, but he could also make the whole room laugh when he wanted to. He was also a kind man and would go out of his way to care for family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers whenever he could. His humor, kindness, and peaceful spirit will be missed immensely by his family and friends.
A private service will be held later in the year. Additional details will be sent out at that time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one of the following:
Bisbee Community Tennis Association
520-255-3556
409 Powell St
Bisbee, Arizona 85603
Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter
520-432-6020
983 Toveraville Rd
Bisbee, Arizona 85603
Verhelst Recovery House
520-432-3764
PO Box 4098
Bisbee Arizona 85603
