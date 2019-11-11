Steve S. Balich, 73

GLENDALE, ARIZONA–Steve S. Balich passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. Steve was born on July 10, 1946 to Sam and Noddie Balich in Bisbee, Arizona. Steve was the baby of the family joining brother, Nick, and sister, Christine. After graduating from Bisbee High School, Steve went on to graduate from the University of Phoenix. In 1973, he met the love of his life, Beverly. They were married for 46 years and were blessed with two children, a daughter, Amber, and a son, Justin. Steve’s professional career with Phelps Dodge Corporation spanned more than three decades working in Morenci, Douglas, and Phoenix, retiring in 1999. Steve continued his mining career at El Capitan finishing his career working for the State of Arizona and part-time at Home Depot.
Steve loved talking with people. He was passionate about his Serbian heritage, his support of the University of Arizona, his men’s bible study group but most of all, his family and friends. Steve is survived by his wife, Beverly, his daughter Amber, his son Justin (Heather), and two beautiful grandchildren, Gavin and Penelope, all of Phoenix. He is also survived by his sister, Christine (Jerry) Cross of Cottonwood, Arizona, his mother-in-law, Willie Ruth Wagley, of Tucson and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Noddie Balich, his father-in-law Robert (Buster) Wagley and his brother, Nick Balich.
Visitation will be conducted on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 4436 E. McKinley Street, Phoenix, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a brief service at 1:00 p.m. Funeral service will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Stephen Nemanja Serbian Orthodox Church, 216 Park Ave., Bisbee, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Phoenix or St. Stephen Nemanja Orthodox Church in Bisbee, Arizona.
