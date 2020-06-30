Steven Allen Light, 64

SIERRA VISTA — Steven Allen Light, was born in West Virginia on October 7, 1956. Steve was married to Melva Light for 35 years and had three children. Iona Patrick of Tucson Arizona, Tony Serrano of Yukon, Oklahoma and Elizabeth Light of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Steve was blessed with seven grandchildren. Steve proudly served his county in the Army for four years, enjoyed spending time with his family and had a passion for hunting and the outdoors. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Ray Allen Light. He is survived by his mother, Patsy McFarling, and sister, Cherie Light. Steve will be laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

