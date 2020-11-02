Death Notice: Steven D. Camiano, 56

Date of Death: October 30, 2019

Funeral Services: A memorial service will be held for Steve, November 14, 2020, 1:30 p.m. at the Community Church of Warren in Bisbee, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Steve’s favorite organization In Touch Mission International (ITMI), www.intouchmission.org/donate.

