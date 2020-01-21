Steven D. Hickman, 77

SIERRA VISTA—Steven D. Hickman passed away on January 19, 2020. Steve was born to Bill and Eileen Hickman in Kellogg, Idaho. Steve served in the United States Army for 20 years, with three tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Steve was a member of the Elks Lodge and a life member of the VFW. Steve is survived by his wife, Laura Hickman; his daughters, Karyn (Ronn) Mayer, Leah (Trevor) Ferguson, and Raquel (Justin) Turner; his 6 grandchildren, Cameron, Chance, Stefanie, Teresa, Hanne, and Gibson; and his 2 sisters Wanda (Dave) Ketchum and Lenora (Lyle) Kendoll.

A memorial will be held at the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge on 24, Jan 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Graveside Service to be determined at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Hickman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries