Steven D. Hickman, 77
SIERRA VISTA—Steven D. Hickman passed away on January 19, 2020. Steve was born to Bill and Eileen Hickman in Kellogg, Idaho. Steve served in the United States Army for 20 years, with three tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. Steve was a member of the Elks Lodge and a life member of the VFW. Steve is survived by his wife, Laura Hickman; his daughters, Karyn (Ronn) Mayer, Leah (Trevor) Ferguson, and Raquel (Justin) Turner; his 6 grandchildren, Cameron, Chance, Stefanie, Teresa, Hanne, and Gibson; and his 2 sisters Wanda (Dave) Ketchum and Lenora (Lyle) Kendoll.
A memorial will be held at the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge on 24, Jan 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Graveside Service to be determined at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.