Steven Douglas Bokowski, 67

SIERRA VISTA — With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Steven Douglas Bokowski. He passed away suddenly on July 16th, 2021.
Steve was our “Bibi”. He loved his children and grandchildren; Tennis; Arizona Wildcats Sports and his beloved Huachuca mountains.
Steve is survived by his two children Brian Bokowski and his wife Cheryl and their daughter Zoey. Danielle Chandler (Bokowski) and her husband Matthew and their children Gavin and Kamryn. His mother Nancy Bokowski. His brothers Jerry and Jeffrey Bokowski and their families.
He was a true champion for the sport of tennis in Sierra Vista. He spent his life teaching a love of tennis to countless people.
His love of the mountains ran deep. You could find him there almost anytime he wasn’t on the court, especially during monsoon season.
There will be a memorial held on August 7, 2021 at 10:00 am. Carr Canyon Day Use Picnic Site.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the following charities that he often supported.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Doctors without Borders Wounded Warrior Project.