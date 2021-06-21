Steven E.E. Cryar, 44
DOUGLAS — Steven E.E. Cryar went to be with his father in heaven on June 1, 2021. Steven was born June 24, 1976 in California.
He was a kind, hard working, loving person. He enjoyed archery, also being an instructor, camping, hunting, fishing, and most of all riding his motorcycle.
Steven is survived by his wife Missy and sons Colton, Trevor, Colby, Jace, and Ryder, his mother Laurel Cryar and sister Dawn (Anthony) Cantatella, nephew, Joshua, several aunts, uncles, and cousins
Services will be held June 26, 2021 at the Cochise County Fair Grounds at 10:00 am.