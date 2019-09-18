BISBEE—Steven Edward Ewing, 66, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was an Arizona resident for 60 years. Steven’s parents, Jack B. Ewing and Melba D. Ewing, preceded him in death.
Steven graduated from Canyon del Oro High School in Tucson in 1971 and attended the University of Arizona. He worked for the U.S. Border Patrol for 24 years and enjoyed camping, roping and the great outdoors in his younger years.
He had a very kind heart and a wonderful sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son, Jack Ewing and daughter, Tiffany Ewing, 2 grandchildren, Jacob and Jaxon Ewing, 2 sisters, Laura Kilcorse and Diane Infante, one niece, one nephew, an aunt and uncle and other loving relatives.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Local arrangements are under the direction of Alex Espinosa Bibsee Funeral Home, 1094-HWY 92, BISBEE, AZ 85603
