Steven P. Denman, 60
SIERRA VISTA—Steven P. Denman, 60, loving husband and father of two sons, succumbed to his battle with stage four lung cancer on October 13, 2019.
Steve was born on February 16, 1959 in Bloomington, Illinois to James and Pamela Denman. Steve grew up in Illinois and Texas before settling in Sierra Vista in 1963. On December 31, 1982 he married the love of his life Debra Ann Porretta. They raised two sons, Steven and Michael. Steve started his 32-year career at SSVEC in 1986.
Steve had a passion for sports, particularly golf. After he found his passion for golf, Steve could almost always be found at the course and insisted on many giving the game a try. However, he enjoyed playing, coaching, watching and discussing nearly any sport. He was known for his competitive spirit, loyalty, and love for his family and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Debra, his sons Steven (Kimberly) and Michael (Katherine), his father James, his two sisters Pamela (Robert) Hegedus and Diane (Michael) Derfus, his four grandchildren Steven, Caleb, Shanel, and Scarlett, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
