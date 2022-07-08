Steven Thomas Schultz, 35

DEVINE, TEXAS -- Steven Thomas Schultz passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born August 6, 1986, at Fort Hood, Texas, to Steven William and Audrey Lynn Schultz.
Steven was a Boy Scout and as a member, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout at the youngest age of his troops history. Steven was a 2004 graduate of Buena Vista High School of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and graduated Universal Technical Institute in 2006 with a degree in Automotive and Diesel Technology.
Steven and Heather met in Midland in 2011 and moved later that year to San Antonio and were married on November 19, 2011, at the Japanese Tea Gardens. He moved his family to Devine in late 2018 to start building his dream of owning land and Heathers dream of raising animals.
Steven was a proud small business owner of Hook & Ladder Rescue Mechanics and loved working with Fire and EMS departments to help keep our communities safe by maintaining and repairing their vehicles. His favorite saying was Im an Emergency Vehicle Technician. 911 calls me for help!
Steven is survived by the love of his life Heather Lynn Schultz and their children Selah Cherith and Micah Thomas, parents Steven William and Audrey Lynn Schultz, in-laws Jackie and Doris Langford, Stephanie and Allan Teer, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Steven is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank A. and Winifred Furry and Carolyn and Charles M. Schultz, his uncle John M. Schultz, and his beloved first dog Hobo whom he never forgot and could never be replaced.