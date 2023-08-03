SIERRA VISTA—Stewart E. Henry, 42, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away July 27 at his home, six months after being diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive cancer (bile duct cancer). He is survived by his son, Kyle Henry; his mother, Nancy Henry; and his brother, Stephen Henry. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael Henry, who passed away in 2018.
Stewart was born in Longmont, Colorado, and lived near Lyons, Colorado, until the family moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1985. He grew up in Tucson and attended both Flowing Wells and Catalina High Schools, where he excelled in the JROTC program. After high school, Stewart joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Japan, the Philippines, and South Korea. Stewart later joined the U.S. Air Force Reserves and served two tours in Afghanistan and one in Africa. He retired from the Air Force in 2022. Stewart joined the U.S. Border Patrol in 2008 and was assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station, where he served until his passing. Stewart received various awards and commendations during his time in the armed services, but he felt his greatest accomplishment was being a good father to his son, Kyle.
Stewart was well respected and loved by both his Border Patrol and armed forces families. His love for the Lord was evident in how he lived. His trust in Jesus is what he would want to be remembered for.
Services will be held at Calvary Chapel of Sierra Vista, located at 1155 E. Wilcox Drive at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 12, 2023.
A private reception for the family will be held after the services.