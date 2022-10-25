Stuart L. Fauver, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Stuart L. Fauver passed away peacefully the morning of October 9th, 2022, about ten hours before our Cleveland Browns found another peculiar way to lose a game. He was born in Oberlin, Ohio, in 1940. He graduated from Oberlin High School where he liked playing football and spending time with an older crowd. He had many great memories when, as a kid, he spent time fishing with his father at Lake Walloon in Michigan and summers at Camp Pemigewasset in New Hampshire. In 9th grade, his parents decided that a different educational environment would be necessary for him. When taken to a military boarding school in Pennsylvania, a few hours after his parents enrolled him, he hitchhiked on a semi-truck and arrived back in Oberlin before they did.
After graduating from The Ohio State University and earning his law degree from Case Western, he joined his father's practice and served as Oberlin's city attorney for ten years. Once he moved to southern Arizona in 1980, he started his private practice from scratch. Subsequently, Stu became the Bisbee city attorney and worked with distinction as the Sierra Vista city attorney for many years. In these capacities, both in Arizona and Ohio, he was well respected and made many friends among his colleagues.
He loved rescuing animals most of all. These included not only dogs and cats, but wolves, cows, javelina and rabbits. He spent many hours caring for them. He spent many months at Wolfsong Ranch donating his time, dedication and money. These endeavors were important to him before and after retirement.
He was an avid hiker, often bringing his dogs with him on the San Pedro River trail or walking in Miller and Hunter Canyons in the Huachuca Mountains.
Dad had a fantastic vinyl LP collection containing some of his favorites like the first Chicago Transit Authority album, Steely Dan's "Aja", early Michael Franks material, big band classics and anything by Dave Brubeck. He once met Dave Brubeck in person.
He had a passion for cooking. Curry was his favorite meal, bread pudding his favorite dessert and lots of cookies for snacks. When at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH, he and his family loved the greasy fries with brown vinegar and red pop before he took his kids on the rides.
The movies he talked about the most and watched again and again were the Peter Sellers classics and (of course) Caddyshack. Sci-Fi novels were a large portion of his book collection.
All his life he participated in sports, football when he was young, a little bit of racquetball, lots of tennis and a terrible golf game.
Dad was preceded in death by his father Robert, his mother Jane and his sister Barbara. He is survived by his sister Lynn, his brother Robert, his daughter Pier and his son Reed. He made many friends within and outside of his profession, and there will be stories shared among them for a long time.
Stuart would have no patience or inclination for funeral services or other standard mournings. Please donate every penny you can to Border Animal Rescue (borderanimalrescue.org). This would be very important to him.
He would be the first to admit he didn't suffer fools lightly, but he had a unique sense of humor and a capacity for great generosity. His family loved him very much and will always miss him.
When we were kids visiting Long Boat Key, Dad would take us out on his shoulders, one by one, to the sandbar where we could stand. Then he would swim with us in the ocean.