Stuart L. Fauver, 81

SIERRA VISTA — Stuart L. Fauver passed away peacefully the morning of October 9th, 2022, about ten hours before our Cleveland Browns found another peculiar way to lose a game. He was born in Oberlin, Ohio, in 1940. He graduated from Oberlin High School where he liked playing football and spending time with an older crowd. He had many great memories when, as a kid, he spent time fishing with his father at Lake Walloon in Michigan and summers at Camp Pemigewasset in New Hampshire. In 9th grade, his parents decided that a different educational environment would be necessary for him. When taken to a military boarding school in Pennsylvania, a few hours after his parents enrolled him, he hitchhiked on a semi-truck and arrived back in Oberlin before they did.

After graduating from The Ohio State University and earning his law degree from Case Western, he joined his father's practice and served as Oberlin's city attorney for ten years. Once he moved to southern Arizona in 1980, he started his private practice from scratch. Subsequently, Stu became the Bisbee city attorney and worked with distinction as the Sierra Vista city attorney for many years. In these capacities, both in Arizona and Ohio, he was well respected and made many friends among his colleagues.

Tags