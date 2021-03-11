Sue Hirscheimer, 75

SIERRA VISTA — Ms. Sue Hirscheimer, aged 75, died Saturday February 20, 2021 after a long fight with cancer. She is survived by her brother James W. Hirscheimer and family, her beloved friends Jewel, Tanya, Mary Lou and of course her dear friend Fred. She will join her mother Peggy and father Albert in Heaven. She leaves family and friends sure that she is in a better place and making them laugh as she did all of us. A veteran of life Sue placed her family and friends as her top priorities. Her sense of humor, gusto for life and unique perspective made life interesting for those around her. In Ohio she fell in love with horses and sustained that love throughout her life. As a child and young woman Sue’s goal was to support her mother, father and brother and to find fun in the moment. After graduating from college Sue worked as a social worker, school counselor, prison counselor and bartender. Sue focused on her beloved horses. She moved throughout Arizona finally settling in Sierra Vista. In every location she explored the environment on the back of a horse in the company of friends. She settled down, got a job and lived. Her world revolved around her friends and supporting others. Sue made the world brighter around her and all who were fortunate to know her agree. She was not boring. We will celebrate the life of Sue Hirscheimer on March 7, 2020 and then share her with the winds. Thank you to all for your patience and kindness. Godspeed Sue, we will miss you.
Most Popular
-
Bisbee aquires 10 properties in county tax lein auction
-
Robert (Bob) Willliams, 78
-
Shopping center on city's West End demolished ahead of revitalization project
-
Local attorney suspended for year due to unethical behavior
-
SV 48 Hour Film Festival prepares to hit Uptown 3 Theatre
-
Those 55 and older eligible for J&J inoculations in Douglas next week
-
ADWR well study shows drop in San Pedro basin water levels
-
AZ Congress members seek funding to transport asylum-seekers
-
Kirt Dodd, 65
-
Bitcoin operation approved near Douglas
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.