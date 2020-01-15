Sue Sword, 79

SIERRA VISTA–Sue Sword passed away on January 8, 2020 from a long and courageous battle against metastatic breast cancer.
Sue was born at home on January 25, 1940 in Union City, Pennsylvania and was the youngest of six children born to Jacob and Bessie Pringle. She graduated from Wattsburg High School in 1957 and was crowned the Pennsylvania State Cherry Pie Queen in the same year. She went on to graduate from Mansfield State College in Pennsylvania in 1961 with a BS in Home Economics. She moved to New Jersey and began her career as a teacher there when she met her husband Ray Sword, who was in the US Army at the time. After being stationed in Italy and Germany, they were assigned to Fort Huachuca in 1972. Sue received a Masters Degree in Education in 1977 from the University of Arizona and taught at Smith Middle School on Ft. Huachuca for 34 years before she retired. She was involved in many activities in the community including service as the President of the local Epsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma and President of the Ft. Huachuca Education Association. Sue enjoyed hosting parties, reading, traveling, arts & crafts, and had a particular passion for playing pranks and collecting anything and everything related to pigs.
While leading a successful teaching career and touching many lives, the most important things in her life were her family and friends. She is survived by her children Toni (Mark) Strole, Greg (Stephanie) Sword, her grandchildren Adam (Kelsey) Tank and Reghan Tank, Carson and Holden A. Sword, step grandchildren Madie (AJ) Hansen, Harrison Strole and step great-grandchild William Hansen.
Our beautiful mom, aka GaGa and GMa, was deeply loved and will be sorely missed. A private family internment will be held at a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. She asked that any donations be given to Susan G. Komen or the Ehlers Danlos Society.
