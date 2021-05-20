SIERRA VISTA — Sun Tok Weghorst, 82 of Sierra vista passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 14, 2021. Born in Seoul, Korea, she was a lifelong resident of Sierra Vista. She was a loving wife, amazing mother, and devoted Catholic. Sun Tok Weghorst was the wife of Andrew Weghorst for 50 years. Loving mother to two sons, three daughters and ten grandkids, three great grandsons and one great granddaughter. Sun Tok was a gentle loving woman who will be deeply missed.
Wake service will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home On Monday May 24 from 4pm to 7pm. Mass will be held on Tuesday the 25th at noon followed by the reception at St. Andrews Church at 800 N. Taylor Dr. Sierra Vista 856356. Funeral services will be on Wednesday May 26th at 11:30 at the VA Cemetery at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.