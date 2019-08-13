Sierra Vista — I am writing this with a very heavy heart but our beloved sister Susan Cheves passed away on Friday August 9, 2019.
Survived by 3 sisters (Karen Schnurbusch, Ellen Gastelum and Nancy Ahrensmeyer) and a brother (David Fischbauer).
In lieu of cards and letters donations could be made in her name, to the two organizations she was the most involved in: Casa de la Paz Hospice (Annette Shelton) 210 El Camino Real Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 or Master Gardening Coop (Jan Groth) 1140 N. Colombo Ave. Sierra Vista Arizona 85635.
