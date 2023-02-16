Susan R. Neeley, 79

HUACHUCA CITY, ARIZONA—Susan R. Neeley, 9 August 1944 – 10 January 2023.

A long-time Salvation Army Soldier, employee, Church member, and dear friend was promoted to Glory on 10 January 2023, Tuesday. It was the most beautiful sunrise at the moment she went to the arms of Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Ron, of Huachuca City, Arizona, her brother Glenn, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her dear niece Sandy, and her family of metro Seattle, Washington.

Tags