Susan R. Neeley, 79

HUACHUCA CITY, ARIZONA—Susan R. Neeley, 9 August 1944 – 10 January 2023.
A long-time Salvation Army Soldier, employee, Church member, and dear friend was promoted to Glory on 10 January 2023, Tuesday. It was the most beautiful sunrise at the moment she went to the arms of Jesus. She is survived by her husband, Ron, of Huachuca City, Arizona, her brother Glenn, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and her dear niece Sandy, and her family of metro Seattle, Washington.
Sue “retired” from work in 2007, then went to work for The Salvation Army, where she met her beloved Ron. They were married on 15 July 2007 at The Salvation Army. Her husband is also a man of great faith, and the now-retired Corps Sergeant Major of The Salvation Army Sierra Vista Corps.
2 Corinthians 4:7 “But we have this treasure in an earthen vessel, that the excellence of the power may be of God and not of us.”
Sweet Sue passed quietly in her sleep and to her eternal home, after an 18-month struggle with myriad health complications. We humbly accept the Lord’s will and share the joy that we shared with her. We are all blessed upon blessed to know her.
A celebration of life will be held on 1 March 2023, Wednesday, at 1:30 P.M, at The Salvation Army Community Center and Church, 180 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice.