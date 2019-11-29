Suzanne Gallagher Lentz, 69
TUCSON — Suzanne Gallagher Lentz was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on Feb 2, 1950. She was raised in Sierra Vista. She was an amazing person who always strived to keep her family together and was known for her wonderful holiday gatherings. Suzanne passed away on November 21, 2019 in Tucson Arizona. She was preceded in death by son Jason Gallagher, father Daniel Kealey, brothers Richard “Shane” Kealey and Kevin Kealey. She is survived by her mother Prima “Mickey” Kealey, sister Colleen Ganske-Kealey, brother Brian Kealey, daughter Virginia Kay Alexander, son Daniel “Scott” Gallagher (Tanya), grandchildren: Michael John Martin (Jennifer), Annette Hermann (Ben), Nelson Alexander II, Cortney Dinwiddie (Justin), Elizabeth Semien (Dominic), Jahsper Gallagher (Ariel), Robert Benjamin (Clarissa), Heather Lockamy, Victoria Alexander, Journi Gallagher, Starrlynn Gallagher, Stephanie Gallagher, Samantha Gallagher, 19 great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, as well as many other close friends and family. She will be missed. No services.
