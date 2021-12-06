Suzanne Gilbert Dickinson Herron, 86

SIERRA VISTA — Sue was a fighter during her lifetime and would not give up but she lost her final battle for life and passed away November 9, 2021 at Tucson Medical Center.
So many people have said that Sue was a lovely lady with a beautiful smile that lit up a room. She was a genuine person, bright and caring with an outgoing personality and a positive attitude. She was an entrepreneur, made things happen and did not suffer falsehoods or insincere people. She accomplished so much in her lifetime.
Sue was born May 23, 1935 in Indianapolis Indiana to Wesley and Agnes Gilbert, she attended Ben Davis High School and was an Honored Queen of Job's Daughters in her teenage years. She attended Purdue University majoring in Home Economics. She married Alan Dickinson, raised three children and traveled with her husband to Colorado, Indiana, upstate New York, Delaware, Rochester New York and Los Angeles. During this time she worked as a substitute teacher (Home Economics and Physical Education), operated a Welcome Wagon and became proficient in sign language while working at a School for the Deaf. Following her divorce she studied and received her Certification in Interior Design from the California Institute of Interior Design and then operated her own business “Dickinson Interiors” in Los Angeles for 17 years and also taught interior design at various Los Angeles colleges. During this time she raced her 25 ft sailing boat named “Red Ink” which she subsequently replaced with a 35 ft racing sailboat aptly named “Renegade”and continued to race with a seven person crew. She was a successful racer both buoy and long distance and one of the few women racers in Marina del Rey where she also was active in yacht clubs and lastly as an officer of Pacific Mariners Yacht Club. Sue loved skiing, bird watching, travelling and was a history buff and avid reader.
In the mid 1990's through her sailing she met Lex Herron and they were married in 1997 on Catalina Island. They replaced the race boat with a 42 ft blue water cruising boat which they named “Herron's Flight” and sailed to the various Islands off Southern California. Upon their retirement and with Sue as Captain left Marina Del Rey in late 1999 and spent the next eight years sailing the west coast of Mexico, the South Pacific, Central and South America to Peru finally returning to San Carlos Mexico.
They settled permanently in Sierra Vista, Arizona where Sue served on the Sierra Vista Tourism Commission, various committees of the Winterhaven Homeowners Association, and was an active member of the Library Book Club and the Huachuca Area Republican Women.
Sue is survived by her husband and soul mate Lex Herron, children Shelli Dickinson and Keith Dickinson, step son Sean Herron and sister Carole Frazier.
A Celebration of the life of Sue will be held Saturday January 15, 2022 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Sky Island Unitarian Universalist Church, 4533A N. Commerce Avenue, Sierra Vista from 2 – 4 pm. All those whose lives have been touched in some way by my darling Sue are cordially invited. In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
The family of Sue Herron wishes to extend our sincere thanks for all the love and support we have received.
Kind words can be short
and easy to speak, but their
echoes are truly endless.
-Mother Teresa