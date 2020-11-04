Suzanne (Inlow) Walthall, 75

SIERRA VISTA — Suzanne (Inlow) Walthall a 20 year resident of Sierra Vista went to be with our Lord peacefully on October 31, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona after a brain hemorrhage weeks before. She was born on August 20, 1945 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Hugh R. Inlow, Jr and Fay M. Heins. Her father was a TSGT from California stationed at Lincoln AAF, and Faye was a farm girl working as a parachute packer.
Suzanne was raised in Long Beach, California along with three brothers and two sisters. The Inlow family was large and loving with seven aunts and uncles and 21 cousins. She was educated in the Long Beach school system and graduated in 1963 from Long Beach Jordan High School before attending business college.
On Easter Sunday 1966 while working with Campus Crusade for Christ she met her future husband Stanley Walthall at her home church North Long Beach Brethren. They married June 10, 1967 and had two children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Suzanne was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted many hours supporting the music programs in the Army chapel system by singing, playing the piano and directing the choir.
She loved to entertain and during many Army assignments she used her gift for hospitality to support other military families through dinners, coffees, teaching quilting and hosting bible studies. Her many hobbies include: playing the piano, singing, cooking, quilting, reading, traveling and cycling with the Sierra Vista Prickly Pedal Pushers.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years LTC (Ret) Stanley Walthall; children Heather (Richard) Carter of Sierra Vista, Arizona, and LTC (Ret) Eric (Jenifer) Walthall of Florence, Montanna; grandchildren, Rebekah Carter (Jonathon) West and their daughters Elanor and Colleen of Las Crusas, New Mexico, Abigail and Jesse Carter, Thomas and Joshua Walthall; brothers, Richard and David Inlow; sisters, Laurie Roberts and Hallie Palsgrove; and aunt Jane Lou (Everett) McCook. She was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Faye Inlow, and brother Timothy Inlow.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is pending and will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church of Sierra Vista. In lieu of flowers we request gifts to Children to Love International to support orphans in Romania.
