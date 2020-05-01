Suzette Carson, 73

TUCSON — Suzette Olsen Carson, born on December 15, 1946, in Racine Wisconsin, died April 28, 2020 after what she called “a special life journey.” She leaves behind an older brother, Ken Olsen; two sisters, Doni Herndon and Margo Olsen; and her former husband and close friend, Kebbin Carson. From age 12 into her late sixties, Suzette worked at a variety of jobs, most of which involved use of her considerable artistic talents. She attended Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, then embarked on multiple careers, including doing alterations at a costume company, preparing wigs for productions/holidays and papier mache’ heads for parades, graphic design for test materials, artist/sculptor/model making for a large corporation, ceramic glazing and sculpting for a small company, art editing for a small magazine and, finally, producing ceramic products. During these times she explored many spiritual and political avenues, including a commune in Pennsylvania and the Healing Waters alternative healing commune and Metamorphosis Spiritual Center here in Arizona.
She recently experienced a series of strokes and for the past months, was at the Mountain View Care Center in Tucson where she died. Upon her passing, Suzette was described by her large extended family as “talented”, “sweet”, “bright smile”, “a gentle and happy soul”, “loving”, “creative” and “The Free Spirit of the Olsen clan.” Now her spirit is finally truly free. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial service plans are on hold until the pandemic crisis has subsided. Memorial gifts may be sent to: Metamorphosis Spiritual Center, 4041 S Turner Lane, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85650.
