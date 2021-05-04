Sylvia Askey, 82

SIERRA VISTA — Sylvia Askey, of Sierra Vista, passed away in Tucson Arizona, at the age of 82.
She was born in Rochester, New York. Sylvia was a proud wife and mother. Sylvia enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and watching television.
Sylvia is survived by her four children: daughters, Cheryl and Linda as well as sons, James and Douglas. Sylvia was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry and her niece, Sina. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Curt Askey.
Funeral services will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home, in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:30pm. A private interment will be held at a later date at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery. As Sylvia was a breast cancer survivor, In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Sylvia's honor to any Breast Cancer Foundation.