Sylvia Josephine Ortega Verdugo, 75

TUCSON — Sylvia J. Verdugo of Tucson, Arizona passed away at home on Saturday January 16, 2021. Sylvia was born in Douglas, Arizona on March 19, 1945. Sylvia was the youngest of 11 siblings. Sylvia has resided in Tucson for the last twenty two years. Sylvia was a Beautician for over thirty years and owned her own beauty salon in Douglas, Arizona. Sylvia accomplished many of her goals: Sylvia and her late husband Robert C. Skaggs, co-founders of the Tucson Buddy Walk, advocate of the Pima County Animal Control and an advet dog lover and owner herself, and a Catalyst at Sacred Heart Church. Sylvia was very active. She loved her walks with her dogs, yoga, and spending time with her family. Sylvia loved life and lived it to the fullest, she touched many lives with her kindness, her genuine acceptance of others, she was loving, empathetic, and had a kindred spirit. Sylvia was the Matriarch of our family, a beloved mother forever.
Sylvia is preceded in death by her late husband Robert C. Skaggs and David G. Verdugo. Sylvia is survived by her two sister’s Connie Laurent of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Margaret Chumbler of Tucson, Arizona. Survived by her three children: David Mark Verdugo (Angie), Sylvia Ann Verdugo (Chris), Tina Ortiz. Grandchildren: Gabriel Trevizo (Kylie), Alexis Trevizo, Andrea Trevizo (Jorge), Jaklyn Verdugo, Alyssa Sanchez (Eddie), Nicolas Armandariz, Alex Estrada (Claudia), Stephanie Martinez (Juan), Valerie Bandalankuamoo (Kawika), Donte Ortiz (Kennedy), Tierra Thomas (Matthew), Maya Thomas, Savannah Thomas. Great Grandchildren: Gabriel Jr., Miguel, and Andres, Angelo Trevizo, Illyanna and Sebastian Andrade, Camila and Viviana Sanchez, Frankie, Jeremiah, Nathaniel, Miera Estrada, Avianah, Mia, and Natalie Martinez, Koni and Leilani Bandalankuamoo. Sylvia (Cookie) had many nieces and nephews who she loved.
Mass of the Resurrection, 11: a.m Friday February 26, 2021. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Final Resting Place, Calvary Cemetery immediately following the mass Douglas, Arizona. Due to COVID-19 seating is limited to 25 persons. Celebration of Mom’s life to be scheduled at a later date and time in Tucson, Arizona. Family will be notified via email, facebook.
