DOUGLAS—Sylvia Patricia (Garcia) Casey, 84, affectionately known as “Pat” or “Patsy” to her family and friends, passed away from this earth on Thursday, August 10. She was born in Douglas, Arizona on February 19, 1939 and raised in Pirtleville. She also lived in New Hampshire, and San Francisco, but returned back to her beloved Douglas, Arizona in 1976. She was a faithful woman of God, who gave decades of her life to the Catholic Church, singing, and playing her guitar for various choirs at Immaculate Conception and St. Luke’s. She taught CCD and coordinated the music for First Holy Communion and Confirmation celebrations, participated in several traditions, including Las Posadas, and sang the Exsultet at Easter Mass.
Patsy graduated from Douglas High School in 1957 and attended Cochise College. In her career as an administrative secretary, she worked for a legal firm in San Francisco, Phelps Dodge Smelter, and in a government role at Ft. Huachuca. She also sold real estate with Century 21 and worked as a substitute teacher and a library aide at Douglas High School.
She loved her entire extended family and always enjoyed getting together with family and friends to celebrate life’s many special occasions.
Over the last several years, her daughter Jill Casey Pintor and son-in-law, Joe Pintor had the privilege and honor of having her in their Tucson home, where she created and left many memories. She passed away peacefully there with family by her side.
She is survived by her sister Penny Robles (Ruben), sister-in-law, Hortensia Garcia, her brothers, Robert Zazueta and Ronnie Zazueta (Gloria), and three children, Jackie Casey, Jill Casey Pintor (Joe), and Seth Casey (Dianna). She had two grandchildren, Jordan Casey and London Casey.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Zazueta, father Mike Garcia Sr., step-father, Robert G. Zazueta, her beloved brother Mike Garcia, sister Carol Lara, and sister-in-law, Tina Zazueta.
Her pallbearers will be Seth Casey, Brian Zazueta, Rob Zazueta, Chris Zazueta, Jordan Casey, and Dean Haymore. Honorary pallbearers are Ruben Robles, Edward Rivera Jr., Joe Pintor, Robert Zazueta and Leo Robles, Michael Henry Garcia.
Services will be held Friday, August 18, 2023. The viewing is from 8:00 am - 10:00 am at Brown Page Mortuary. The rosary is at 10:15 am and Funeral at 11:00 am, both at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.