Sylvia Patricia (Garcia) Casey, 84

DOUGLAS—Sylvia Patricia (Garcia) Casey, 84, affectionately known as “Pat” or “Patsy” to her family and friends, passed away from this earth on Thursday, August 10. She was born in Douglas, Arizona on February 19, 1939 and raised in Pirtleville. She also lived in New Hampshire, and San Francisco, but returned back to her beloved Douglas, Arizona in 1976. She was a faithful woman of God, who gave decades of her life to the Catholic Church, singing, and playing her guitar for various choirs at Immaculate Conception and St. Luke’s. She taught CCD and coordinated the music for First Holy Communion and Confirmation celebrations, participated in several traditions, including Las Posadas, and sang the Exsultet at Easter Mass.

Patsy graduated from Douglas High School in 1957 and attended Cochise College. In her career as an administrative secretary, she worked for a legal firm in San Francisco, Phelps Dodge Smelter, and in a government role at Ft. Huachuca. She also sold real estate with Century 21 and worked as a substitute teacher and a library aide at Douglas High School.

