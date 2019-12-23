Sylvia Rose Fisher, 81

HUACHUCA CITY—Sylvia Fisher passed away on December 14, 2019. She was born in Salinas, California August 8, 1938 to Ardinello John Sbrana and Violet Feller-Sbrana. Sylvia always had something to say. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Most of all, she loved her animals that were dear to her heart. Her passions were traveling around the world and seeing new things. Syliva will be missed by all who knew her, especially her first grandchild, Tyler James Fisher.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ardinello John Sbrana and Violet Feller-Sbrana.
Sylvia is survived by her daughters, Carol Ortiz, Monica Arredondo, Kathern Fisher, and Tanya Prigge-Kohler, all of Arizona and all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to your local shelter or animal rescue.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.