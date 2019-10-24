Sylvia Sabo, 46
SIERRA VISTA — Sylvia Sabo, 46, passed away October 13, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born in Frankfurt, Germany on February 13, 1973 to the late Wolfgang Gottschalk and Renate Rau. She was a person of selfless generosity, a loving free spirit, kind hearted, and was always there to help those in need. Sylvia lived in the Sierra Vista area for over 25 years and in that time made many friends she considered as her family. She was always quick to lend a hand and support those in need. She always had a nickname for everyone she met and made an impact to those who had the pleasure to meet her.
Sylvia Sabo spent most of her childhood in Schwalbach, Germany and came to the states in 1992. Sylvia spent many years in the pharmaceutical field as a pharmacy technician in Sierra Vista, Tombstone and Alaska. She found her true passion helping others as a behavioral health counselor. She worked at AZ Counseling and Treatment Services (Community Partners).
Sylvia is preceded in death by her parents, Rolf (stepfather) and Renate Rau. She is survived by her sister, Martina Hermann; her two children, Kevin Pyles and Mariah Armenta; and the love of her life, Kevin Sabo. A lifelong animal lover, she will be missed by her dogs Roxy, Lucy and Zoe.
Gone too soon, she will be missed by many. A celebration of Sylvia’s life will be held at the VFW (549 Veterans Dr) in Sierra Vista on November 2, 2019 at 6:00 pm.
