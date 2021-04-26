Sylvia ‘Sib’ Haws, 73

SAN SIMON — Sylvia "Sib" Haws of San Simon passed away April 21, 2021 in Tucson at the age of 73. She was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on October 16, 1947 to W.H. ‘Skinny’ Webb and Mildred Lorine Webb (nee Brickey). Sib enjoyed gardening, canning and loved to sew and quilting. She thoroughly enjoyed her trips to Mexico. Sib was a pistol until her last breath of life.
Survivors include her sons: Randy (Ginger) Haws and Drew (Grace) Haws both of San Simon and her grandchildren: Anthony Haws, Kera Paolo, Ashley Wilson, Jesse Maples, Mitchell Valdez and Savanna Valdez along with a great granddaughter, Loretta Baugh. Her sister Earlene Dillman of Show Low and numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
Preceding her in death was he husband D.R. Haws on November 1, 2020, her parents, a brother Ronnie Webb and a sister Norma Bowen. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
