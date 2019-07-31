Sylvia Stevens, 87

SIERRA VISTA— Sylvia Stevens (Fitts), 87 passed away on July 27, 2019, wife of Robert Stevens who died in 2010. She was raised in Charlton, Massachusetts. After getting married, she was a long time resident of Dudley, Massachusetts and moved to Arizona in 1992. She is preceded in death by both parents Emery and Alice Fitts, and sister Ruth Lavallee.
She is survived by her 5 children, Robert Stevens Jr. and his wife Shirley, Arthur Stevens, Cynthia Shropshire and her husband Philip, Bruce Stevens and his wife Emy, and Michael Stevens and his wife Susan; Her sister Grace Lavallee, brother Emery and his wife Jeannie, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
She decided to go back to school, graduating in 1981 to pursue a career in nursing as an LPN, working in Massachusetts and Sierra Vista.
She also enjoyed painting, travel, time with family, and visiting the local casinos.
A Service will be held at Tree of Life Christian Fellowship 2232 N Ocotillo Ln, Huachuca City, AZ 85616 at 4 P.M. Tuesday, August 6 From Hwy 90 take Hwy 82 West. Cremation and buried in Charlton, Massachusetts.
