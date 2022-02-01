Sylvia W. Barfield, 83

SIERRA VISTA — With heavy hearts but a joyful spirit, the children of Sylvia W. Barfield share the news of our mother’s passing on December 9, 2021.
Mom was born October 9, 1938, in Darlington, South Carolina. The third child of Isaac Walter Weatherly and Nellie Mae Grant, Mom had one sister and five brothers. The family moved to Tybee Island, Georgia around 1943 where Mom spent most of her formative years. She was crowned Miss Savannah Beach in 1955 but gave up the crown shortly into her reign when she felt that the life of a beauty queen put her at odds with her growing faith in Jesus Christ. Mom submitted her life to Christ as an 8-year-old and used the remainder of her 83 years to share the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ through her words and action.
It was on Tybee Island that Mom met and later married our father. The wife of a military man took Mom to places she knew little about. She loved their two tours to Germany as well as duty stations in Monterey, California; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Glen Burnie, Maryland; and lastly Sierra Vista, Arizona which she grew to love and call home.
Mom was graced with a quiet inner strength that she credited with getting her through the storms she encountered in life. She relied on Jesus for perseverance, forgiveness, peace, and joy. She spent many happy hours in Bible study. Mom thoroughly enjoyed her Ladies Bible Study groups as well as her Small Group at Village Meadows Baptist Church in Sierra Vista.
As a founding member of Holiday A’Fair arts and craft association, Mom’s creative strengths were widely appreciated. She loved to create “every-day” and holiday wreaths and centerpieces, Christmas tree ornaments, and oil paintings. In time, she branched out, turning to jewelry-making using broken jewelry found at flea markets, garage sales, and antique shops. Mom enjoyed hunting for broken pieces almost as much as creating the finished pins and pendants.
Mom participated in the Mule Mountain Marathon to celebrate her 50th birthday, walking the 26-mile route from downtown Bisbee, through Mule Tunnel, down into the San Pedro Valley, and finishing strong in the Sierra Vista City Park. Her participation and completion of the marathon remained an often-remembered highlight of her life.
Mom enjoyed her 24 years of service to the Sierra Vista Public Schools, starting as the switchboard operator in the old Administration building located where Chili's is today. She concluded her career in 1996 as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Town and Country Elementary School. Mom absolutely loved working with the staff and teachers, but her greatest joy was being able to take in her collection of antique hats and read to the children, often changing hats as the stories progressed. In retirement, she enjoyed spending more time with her Bible studies, crafting, gardening, and travel.
Without a doubt, we know Mom loved us and was proud to be our mom, no matter what we did or where we went. She prayed us through the many phases of our lives, rejoicing with us our victories and lending a comforting ear when life got tough. Her quiet Godliness and devotion to her faith no matter her circumstance is a legacy to emulate. While we miss Mom’s laugh, her prayers, and her love, we know we were loved fully and completely, just as Jesus loves us.
Mom was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Marshall Weatherly (Las Vegas, Nevada) and Sam Weatherly (Tybee Island, Georgia).
Surviving Mom are her three children, Randy (Stephanie) of Lancaster, South Carolina, and Sandy (Marshall) Bryan and Gregg of Sierra Vista, Arizona; an uncle, Sam (Nora) Grant of Darlington, South Carolina; sister, Sandra Lain of Savannah, Georgia; brothers, Ike (Joyce) Weatherly of Palestine, Texas, Michael Weatherly of Savannah, Georgia and Dan Weatherly of Wilmington Island, Georgia; ten grandchildren (Brandon and Brianna Barfield, Kailee (Titus) Bowen, and Buck, Bo, Eli, Alyvia, Sabine, Avree, and Addie Barfield); three great-grandchildren (Jesse, Tucker, and Mae Bowen); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mom deeply loved and was loved by her bonus daughter, Dr. Sabine (Heinz) Winkelmann and their children (Leonie, Valérie, and Aurélie) of Friedberg, Germany and her bonus great-granddaughters, Shelby and Abby Spencer, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Burial will be private. A celebration of Mom’s life and home-going will be held at 3:00 pm on February 6, 2022, at Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to support Samaritan’s Purse International Relief or Compassion International, two charities that pulled at Mom’s heartstrings.
Local arrangements are entrusted to Hatfield Funeral Home.