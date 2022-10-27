Tamara Lynn Johnson, 54

Sierra Vista — Tamara was born in Britt, Iowa on June 10, 1968 and passed away on October 18th, 2022. Tamara graduated from Boulder high school in Boulder Colorado. She worked in the hospitality industry, healthcare, and as a union construction laborer. When she passed away she was attending the Cochise College nursing program and was a medical courier for Sonora Quest Labs. She is survived by her mother Sondra Johnson and her brother Randall Johnson both of Sierra Vista Arizona. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Memorial services will be held on November 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Hatfield funeral home Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Most Popular
-
Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall heading to the World Series
-
Supervisors change course, decide against full hand count
-
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
-
School board candidates tackle district issues at forum
-
Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County
-
Despite chance of lawsuit, Supervisors Judd, Crosby call for ballot hand count
-
Shipping containers along border spark debate
-
Cochise County employee receives threats related to election
-
Helldorado events draw large crowds
-
Supervisors Monday meeting on hand counts not cancelled
Most Popular
-
Sierra Vista’s Darick Hall heading to the World Series
-
Supervisors change course, decide against full hand count
-
2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count
-
School board candidates tackle district issues at forum
-
Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County
-
Despite chance of lawsuit, Supervisors Judd, Crosby call for ballot hand count
-
Shipping containers along border spark debate
-
Cochise County employee receives threats related to election
-
Helldorado events draw large crowds
-
Supervisors Monday meeting on hand counts not cancelled