BAY CITY, TEXAS — Tammy L. Binkley, 59, of Bay City, Texas, formerly of Willcox, Arizona, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Tucson, AZ on September 23, 1962, Tammy was the loving wife of Robert Binkley. They were married for 32 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Beatrice Fowler.
Tammy and her husband, Bob, owned Sunset Farms in Willcox, Arizona and more recently Bay City, Texas. She was very involved in the management of their farming operation. Tammy and Bob enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and meeting new people. She was blessed to have her family nearby and enjoyed having fun with her children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family.
She attended First Baptist Church of Bay City and was a member of Willcox First Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Robert, Tammy is survived by three daughters: April, wife of Shawn Breneman, Blessing, Texas; Rebecca, wife of David Williamson, Bay City, Texas; and Katelyn Binkley and Joshua Hill, Bay City, Texas. Tammy was a loving Nana to nine grandchildren: Allie, Clara, Janel and Grant Breneman; Seth, Noah and Bradley Williamson; and Jesse and Hazel Hill.
Robert and family will welcome friends to a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church in Bay City on Saturday, January 22 at 11am.