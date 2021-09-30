Tanoa Lea Partridge, 78

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BENSON — Tanoa Lea Partridge September 18, 1942 – September 12, 2021. Tanoa was born September 18, 1942, in Watertown, South Dakota to Homer and Vera (Jutting) Arbogast. As a young girl in an Air Force family, Tanoa travelled with her mother and stepfather to Panama. After Panama, they were stationed in California. In 1964, Tanoa joined the Army and went to Fort McClellan, Alabama for basic training. After basic training, she was assigned to Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado. While living in Denver, Tanoa met Walter Partridge and they were married in December of 1964. While Walter served in the US Air Force, the young couple travelled to Hawaii, Japan, California, and Florida. Tanoa loved putting jigsaw puzzles together, enjoyed sewing machine embroidery and bead work. After retiring from the military, Walter and Tanoa settled in Ione, California for nineteen years while Walter was working for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. From California, they moved to South Dakota and later settled in Benson, Arizona.
Survivors include her husband Walter; two brothers, Orville (Jaclyn Sinclair) Arbogast of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Jack (Marilyn) Arbogast of Enumclaw, Washington; an uncle, Edwin Hodge of Spring Hill, Kansas.Tanoa was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Ilene (Roy) Roberson of Bar Nunn, Wyoming.
A memorial service for Tanoa will be held at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church on October 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, internment will take place at Southeast Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.