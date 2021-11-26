SIERRA VISTA — Tarciana M. (Mercado) Harris, 83, of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, November 23, 2021 in Tucson. Tarciana, a daughter of the late Solomon and Francesca (Liad) Mercado was born in Lapinig, Philippines on January 10, 1938.
She was raised in Lapinig and resided there for 30 years. She met her husband Edmund in the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base. Tarciana has resided in Sierra Vista for the past 49 years and was a communicant of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church.
Tarciana loved to garden, sew, read, her bible study and traveling to Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. She was an animal lover, and has 4 adopted homeless animals. A Bassett hound named Flash, and three streetcats, her grand kitties, named Moo Moo, Bagpipes and Kharma from Eskan Village. She was an advocate of adoption of pets, grew up on a coconut and rice farm in the Philippines and educated herself in the USA working first at a chemical bank in NYC while her husband was stationed at Fort drum then as an administrative assistant for the department of defense for over 15 years.
Her addition to her parents Tarciana was predeceased by her husband Edmund; and 10 of her brothers and sisters. She is survived by a son Edmund S. Harris; a daughter, Rachel F. Harris; a brother, Marcelo Mercado, two sisters, Elsa and Maria Mercado.
Visiting hours for Tarciana will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. Family and friends are asked to meet on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church, 1425 East Yaqui Street, Sierra Vista to Celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Tarciana at 10:00 am.
Rites of Committal and Interment will be held at 1:00 PM at Fort Huachuca Cemetery on Fort Huachuca. Please arrive at Widow Support Center by 12:15 PM.