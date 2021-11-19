Tari Jo Schmitt, 54

SIERRA VISTA — Tari Jo Schmitt born June 13, 1967 to David Powell and Jeraldine Wilfong was reunited with her Lord on November 17, 2021. Born in Fort Dodge Iowa, Tari spent most of her life in the state of Iowa, while enjoying the last 10 years in Arizona. She was joined in marriage on June 3rd 2011 to Lawrence Schmitt in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Tari enjoyed being active in her community, working in the foodservice industry for many years. She enjoyed working and interacting with everyone possible. She was very active in the bowling community for over 20 years, enjoyed playing cards, and spending time with family and friends. She was comforted in her final years by the support she received through her church, Sierra Vista Church of Christ.
Tari was survived by her parents David and Shirley Powell, husband Lawrence Schmitt, brother Shane Powell, sister Dawn Powell, niece Latisha Curtis, children Heather George (Christopher Seago), Jennifer and Jim Thede, Chelsea and Kurt Ford, Lisa LaBrec (Danielle Bonenfant), Danielle Goude, 12 grandchildren and one great grandson. She is preceded in death by her parents Jeraldine and Dean Wilfong and her nephew Scott Powell.
Services will be held at Sierra Vista United Church of Christ on Monday November 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.