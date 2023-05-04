SIERRA VISTA—It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Taron Sean Maddux, 51. He was born on November 10th, 1971 in Douglas, Arizona to Wendy Bingham and the late Terry Maddux. Taron peacefully passed away on April 29th, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Taron was a man of integrity and honor, with a quick wit and a generous heart. He had a passion for serving others and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Taron held his family and friends close to his heart, cherishing every moment spent with them. Taron began his life of service when he joined the United States Air Force as an Air Transportation Journeyman and Security Police Officer. He continued his dedication to the public where he then served the next 27 years as a law enforcement officer both with the Bisbee Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was an inspiration to his community and to his sons, who are both living a life of service thanks to Taron. In his free time, Taron enjoyed hunting more than anything. The great outdoors called to him, and he found solace in nature and the thrill of the hunt. He also loved to take walks with his beloved German Shepherd, Ruger. Taron is survived by his sons Ryan Olmstead (Laurie) and Sean Maddux (Alicia), his mother Wendy Bingham, his brother Jason Maddux, his step-mother Cindy Maddux, his grandchildren Elsie and Henry Olmstead, the mother of his children Catherine Santo, his girlfriend Stephany Delk, and many other loving friends and family. He was preceded in death by his father Terry Maddux and his sister Ashley Ramirez.