WILLCOX — Ted Arnold of Willcox passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on January 30,1953 to Enness Theodore Arnold and Claire Elizabeth Lee. Ted farmed, was a hot shot firefighter for the US Forest Service and was the owner and operated of the Smokin Deal Gun Shop. He was a Jehovah's Witness. On April 22, 1978 in Phoenix he married his wife Lydia. Ted is survived by his wife, his sons Reuben and Aaron Arnold both of Willcox and one grandson. He is also survived by his brothers Asher, Allen, David and Matt Arnold; his sister, Kathy Arnold; and his step mother, Virginia. Preceding him in death was his son, Jamin and his parents. At his request no services will be held. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
