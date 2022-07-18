Teresa Alvarez Arciniega, 99

DOUGLAS — Our most loving Lord and Savior took our beloved mother home on July 10, 2022 after a short illness.
Teresa was born October 15, 1922 in Pirtleville, Arizona. She was raised in the Chiricahua valley 50 miles east of Douglas, where she attended Apache elementary school. Due to the depression her family moved to Douglas. Teresa was employed by Senora Chappa, the owner of Little Mexico Restaurant on G Avenue. This is where she met her soulmate, Florencio T. Arciniega. Several years later they married and were blessed with five sons. She was a devoted loving spouse, mother and grandmother. She was a lifetime member of St. Lukes Catholic Church. For many years in the early morning hours, rain or shine she would open the doors to the church. She was very active in the church and volunteered to help in countless church events. As a devoted catholic she ensured her five sons received the sacraments. For thirteen years she was the District Manager for the Arizona Republic newspaper until low circulation forced the newspaper to stop deliveries in this region of Arizona. Teresa was a lifetime Auxiliary member of both American Legion Post 11 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 426.
Teresa always loved the desert and would enjoy camping and hiking in the Chiricahua Mountains. She also enjoyed the fall harvest season in the desert. She would take her sons with her to harvest the fruits of the desert. She made jam from the Prickly Pear, savored the sweet sugar cane from the Century plant and gathered acorns (bellotas) from the Oak trees.
Teresa looked forward to the many dances held at the American Legion. She loved to dance, especially with her husband whom she often wore out his dancing shoes before the night was over.
Most of all she loved her family. We attribute her long healthy life of 99 years, to her great faith in God, her positive attitude and the desire to always seek the good in all people. She firmly believed in “Loving your neighbor as yourself” and lived her life accordingly.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents: Ignacio Alvarez and Flora Valenzuela. Her husband: Florencio T. Arciniega of 68 years. Sons Luis, David and Florencio Jr. Her siblings: Isabel Munoz, Matias, Ignacio Jr. and Antonia. Survived by her sons: Francisco and Geronimo (Lorraine). She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren and 22 great-great grandchildren. Numerous nieces, nephews and God-children.
Adios, Mama you have left us a great legacy. We will all miss you very much and we will never forget you.
Visitation will be Friday July 15, 2022 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Brown and Page Mortuary Chapel. Rosary will follow from 6:00 - 7:00p.m. Face masks are encouraged.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church with Burial following Calvary Cemetery (Veteran’s section).
Pallbearers who served were Mark R. Arciniega, David Arciniega, Jr, Florencio T. Arciniega III, Pablo E. Arciniega, Iric Posey and Jackson A. Maddux Honorary Pallbearers were Geronimo J. Arciniega II, Martin Arciniega, Danny Munoz, Frances A. Urcadez, Gabriella R. Arciniega and Ires G. Maldonado.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com