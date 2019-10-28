Teresa Ann O’Donogue, 39

Teresa Ann O’Donogue, 39

Date of Death: October 25, 2019

Funeral Services: Reciting of the Rosary will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. with Mass of a Christian Burial to follow at 9:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Teresa O'Donogue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries